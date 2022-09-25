Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Sunday, September 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 million, a P/E ratio of 96.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

