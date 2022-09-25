Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Sunday, September 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.
Lifeway Foods Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 million, a P/E ratio of 96.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.
Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifeway Foods (LWAY)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.