Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.
