Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lipocine Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the period. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

