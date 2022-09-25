Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) vs. Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -979.73% -428.98% -242.45% Lordstown Motors N/A -59.09% -47.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Volcon and Lordstown Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lordstown Motors 4 1 0 0 1.20

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volcon presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.32%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus target price of $3.58, suggesting a potential upside of 102.45%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

3.0% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Volcon and Lordstown Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $450,000.00 127.16 -$40.13 million N/A N/A Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$410.37 million ($1.10) -1.61

Volcon has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors.

Summary

Volcon beats Lordstown Motors on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

