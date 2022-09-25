Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.59

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.59 and last traded at $49.76, with a volume of 13223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% in the first quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

