LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 41,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 14,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,682,118 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Trading Down 3.6 %

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of LPLA opened at $221.34 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $236.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.83.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

