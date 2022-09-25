Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Shares Down 8.5%

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.41 and last traded at C$6.43. Approximately 994,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,650,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. CSFB cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.46.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$841.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 5.9099995 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,675.60.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading

