LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $19.24 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,743 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 158,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 26,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 943,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,761,000 after acquiring an additional 195,556 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $85.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $56.68 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $357.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.