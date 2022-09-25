M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.63

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 2271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 65.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

