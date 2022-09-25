Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.85

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 125445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 173.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.