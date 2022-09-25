Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,922,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,630,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $91.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.54.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

