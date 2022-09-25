Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,990 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.77.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

