Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 288 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.