Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 689.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 171,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 150,209 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

