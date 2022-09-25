Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 1,043 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Visa by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 159,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after buying an additional 109,770 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 34,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $183.96 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.23 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $347.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.77 and its 200 day moving average is $206.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

