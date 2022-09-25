Marino Stram & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.4% during the second quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 33,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 709,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,754,000 after acquiring an additional 49,199 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.4% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $56.68 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $357.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.