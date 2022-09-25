Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $151.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.