Masco (NYSE:MAS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.16

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.16 and last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 12938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1,186.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 61,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 56,821 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 41.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 177,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

