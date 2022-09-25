Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $69.01

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.01 and last traded at $69.07, with a volume of 406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Masonite International Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 28.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,700,000 after purchasing an additional 292,935 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 805,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 84,290 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Masonite International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 555,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Masonite International by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

