Matson (NYSE:MATX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $63.30

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.30 and last traded at $63.49, with a volume of 1207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Matson Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $350,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,979.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $399,631.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,357.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $350,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,979.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,305. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Matson by 2,801.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 28,966 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Matson by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth about $223,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 80.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

