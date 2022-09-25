Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,873.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chartist Inc. CA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,358.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,100,517,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the period. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day moving average of $129.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

