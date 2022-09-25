Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.43

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 12698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEOH. StockNews.com raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after buying an additional 57,980 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Methanex by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 49,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 415.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 349,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.