Michael D. Hughes Sells 14,269 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2022

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 14,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $228,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 955,094 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.82. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after buying an additional 407,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 298,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after purchasing an additional 488,123 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 3.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.