Michael D. Hughes Sells 14,269 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 14,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $228,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 955,094 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ChargePoint Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.82. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
