Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,033 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $237.92 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $235.20 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.28.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.77.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

