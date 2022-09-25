Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 108.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAP. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.