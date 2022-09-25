Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $163.90

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 163.90 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 164.80 ($1.99), with a volume of 2064650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.70 ($2.22).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 214.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £577.83 million and a PE ratio of 1,876.67.

In other Moonpig Group news, insider David W. Keens bought 10,000 shares of Moonpig Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £18,700 ($22,595.46).

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

