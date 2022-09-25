Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $233.50

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 233.50 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 233.50 ($2.82), with a volume of 108451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($2.92).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.14) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Morgan Advanced Materials Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 275.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 289.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £669.19 million and a P/E ratio of 901.92.
Morgan Advanced Materials Cuts Dividend
About Morgan Advanced Materials
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.
See Also
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.