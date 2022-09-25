Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 601,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,757,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. ERN LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 56,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 3.8 %

MS stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

