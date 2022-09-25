Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.87

Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.87 and last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

StockNews.com lowered Movado Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Movado Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $646.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.36. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,015,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 141.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 481,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after purchasing an additional 76,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

