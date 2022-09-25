Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . 136,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,201,933 shares.The stock last traded at $29.00 and had previously closed at $31.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Mplx Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,335,000 after acquiring an additional 170,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 306,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 124,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

