MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $112.47

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $112.47 and last traded at $112.47, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.12 and a 200 day moving average of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $317,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 68.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter worth $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MSA Safety by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.