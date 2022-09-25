M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $202.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $178.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.92.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

