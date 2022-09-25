NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 321.20 ($3.88).

Several research firms have weighed in on NCC. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

NCC Group Trading Down 1.6 %

LON NCC opened at GBX 221.50 ($2.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £686.81 million and a PE ratio of 3,164.29. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 162.80 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 201.32.

NCC Group Increases Dividend

NCC Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1.67%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

(Get Rating)

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.