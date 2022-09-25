NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $20.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.10.

NEO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.93. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 305,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 53.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 71.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

