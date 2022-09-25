NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 27th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetSol Technologies in a report on Sunday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Further Reading

