Newman & Schimel LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $99.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day moving average is $118.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

