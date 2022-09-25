NEXT (LON:NXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5,532.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,532 ($66.84) and last traded at GBX 5,536.49 ($66.90), with a volume of 154679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,754 ($69.53).

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,100 ($97.87) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,325 ($88.51).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,046.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,199.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,194.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

