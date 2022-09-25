NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.68.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

