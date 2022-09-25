Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.23

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 518819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NOK. Credit Suisse Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 114,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 22.2% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

