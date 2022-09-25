Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NOC. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.27.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 3.6 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $478.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $515.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

