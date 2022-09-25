NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $125.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.57 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average of $184.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

