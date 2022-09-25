NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $122.57 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

