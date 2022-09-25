Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.09

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 4914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 234.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 352.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

