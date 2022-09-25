Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.09

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 4914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 234.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 352.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.