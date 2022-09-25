Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $7.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.2% in the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 243,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.