Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.86

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 10110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.
Old Republic International Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Old Republic International Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 28.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 156,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at about $1,221,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Old Republic International
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Republic International (ORI)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.