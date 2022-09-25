Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.86

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 10110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.46%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 28.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 156,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at about $1,221,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

