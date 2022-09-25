Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $92.21

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $92.21 and last traded at $92.21, with a volume of 60 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.24.
Omega Flex Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $951.99 million, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.80 and its 200 day moving average is $114.12.
Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.75 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 40.35%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 11.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the second quarter valued at about $480,000.
Omega Flex Company Profile
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
