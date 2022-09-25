Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.53. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

