One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 679 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 398,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $54,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 82,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.5% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 41,266 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.43 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.68.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

