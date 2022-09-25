Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,568.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,143,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $327,467,000 after buying an additional 2,933,398 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,518.1% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,831,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after buying an additional 2,723,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 346,521.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,245,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

