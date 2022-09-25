Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,148 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,820,000 after purchasing an additional 419,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,824,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,684,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $114.43 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

