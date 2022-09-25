Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 152 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.86.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $221.90 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

